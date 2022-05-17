South Shields fire station open day offers 'peek behind the fire curtain'

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is inviting people from across the region to attend a number of open days at their stations in the coming months, including one this weekend at South Shields.

Since the start of the pandemic this is the first time the fire and rescue service is able to offer a community open day.

Families will have the chance to meet firefighters, climb into an appliance, watch demonstrations and learn some fire safety tips. Kids can also enjoy face painting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2016 Fire station open day

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: “I’m so pleased to be able to have open days this year, they are a great chance to bring the Service closer to our communities.

“For the last two years, we’ve not been able to have many people on station as we’ve had to keep our firefighters and staff safe from Covid-19 but as we are now on the other side, let’s get back to normal.

“We’ve had lots of new recruits who’ve not had many opportunities to engage with the great people of the North East but now they do and we can’t wait.

“Hopefully we will see you at a fire station open day soon.”

If you’ve ever wondered what it is like working in a fire station, now is your chance.