Budding stars at a new talent agency in South Shields.

Shields Agency, based at One Trinity Green, represents young talent from across the North East and is looking to represent those who can act, dance and sing their way to stardom.

The boutique talent agency was set up by actress Jennifer Davison, who recently returned to her hometown of South Shields from the bright lights of London, and already has 25 budding stars signed up.

In a 14-year career on stage, set and screen, Jennifer travelled the UK as the lead in the stage adaptation of Mary Poppins and can be seen in the recently-released film Judy - about the life of Judy Garland - in which she appears beside Renee Zellwegger.

Actress Jennifer Davison who has set up a new children's talent agency in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Jennifer wants to help propel other talented youngsters from South Tyneside into the limelight.

“When I was growing up there weren't many opportunities and I feel a responsibility to bring back what I have learnt because of all the talent that’s up here,” said the 36-year-old.

“We’ve had three audition days so far and I realised how much need there was for this kind of thing.”

The agency acts as a front to help youngsters get auditions for film, TV, theatre and commercial roles.

Jennifer Davison (front right) stars opposite Renee Zellwegger in new film, Judy.

Jennifer continued: “Our clients are not just another head shot, we are selective with who we choose. I would love to find people who are completely raw and have never done any acting before, because that’s where the little gems come from.”

Jennifer also runs Shields Academy, two classes a month where children can meet professionals currently working in TV, theatre and film around the world.

“There was a lot of potential so the Academy is for kids who haven’t had that opportunity before and need a bit of nurturing to get into that world.

“This gives them the best professional training, giving them the foundations for a successful career in the arts.”

Budding stars at a new talent agency in South Shields.

She added: “There’s nothing else like it in the north.”