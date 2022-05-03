The Steamboat landlady Kath Brain.

The Steamboat, in Mill Dam, South Shields, has won Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) best pub awards on numerous occasions, and in 2021 received a Golden Award for standing the test of time.

But the bar is also known for its kindness, and the team are gearing up to host the fundraising night on Friday, May 6.

The event will start at 7pm and feature several bands playing everything from pop to rock and folk-blues.

It comes after The Steamboat and the wider pub industry has faced difficult times during the pandemic, with the bar forced to close for months on end during the worst of Covid-19.

Landlady Kathleen Brain took over at the helm of The Steamboat in August 2020, having already worked at the pub for 20 years, and had the difficult job of steering the bar through the pandemic.

But she said covid times had been an incredibly tough time for people with cancer, and the impact on health services meant many may have gone without help or even a diagnosis.

She said: “We are a local community pub who are proud to support local charities and our staff and customers have done so for many years.

"The past two years have been tough for many people and cancer diagnosis is forecast to rise. Cancer connections do a fantastic job, so please come down for a great night.”

Music coordinator Geoff Harrison added: “Several local bands will be playing a great mix of music, aimed at getting people to singalong and laugh, including the Hat Band who have recently released their second album.

"Like most people, cancer has touched the lives of my family members and this is a great way to support those people who help”

The charity continued to provide its full range of services throughout the pandemic, although mainly over the phone during the worst months.

The charity announced in September it was returning its drop-in services at its HQ in Harton Lane to help as many people as possible.