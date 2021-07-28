To be eligible to attend the Summer Holiday Club activities at Hedworthfield Community Association, which are free to join, children and young people must live in South Tyneside and be between five and 16 years of age.

The community centre in Cornhill, Jarrow, is playing host to the following activities:

Week One is July 26 to 30 with “Sports Scheme”. This offers youngsters the chance to play football, archery, tennis, cricket, swingball, giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, rugby, treasure hunt, basketball, tri-golf and football-tennis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedworthfield CA recently secured £31,000 funding to improve their playing fields.

Week Two is August 2 to 6 and is “Creative Seed”. This involves various activities including craft, dance, fitness, circus skills and arts.

Week three is August 9 to 13 and sees the return of “Sports Scheme”. Week four is August 16-20 is “Creative Seed” again.

Weeks five and six are August 23 to 27 and also August 31 to September 3. Both weeks are when “Big Science” takes place. This provides outdoor experiments for children which are great fun. With any luck this could involve slime or sherbet.

The events are all Monday to Friday, with the exception of week six, which is on Tuesday to Friday as Monday, August 30 is a bank holiday. Each daily session lasts from 11am to 3pm.

There's plenty going on at Hedworthfield CA for kids over this summer.

Children attending the events will be provided with a healthy packed lunch and an afternoon snack, also free of charge.

Christine Green, manager at Hedworthfield CA, said: “Everybody is welcome. We won’t turn anyone away. After the youngsters been stuck inside for the last 18 months, it’s great for them to get out and have some fun.

“We’d like to thank the Holiday Activity Fund at South Tyneside Council for making this possible.”

Bookings for the free events can be made through South Tyneside Council at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub. Alternatively parents can ring the community centre on 0191 519 6700 to see if places are still available.

Bookings must be made in advance of the events. Parents and children are asked not to turn up without booking first.