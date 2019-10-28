There's plenty of cocktails on the menu at Red Door.

Jade, South Shields-born bandmate Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated the end of the North East leg of their LM5 Tour with a trip to the Red Door joined by Andy Carroll and Joe McElderry.

Cocktails range from classics to modern favourites from £7.50 to £10 and with successful bars already in Liverpool and Chester, Jade is hoping this one will add to the nightlife in South Shields.

The pop stars headed to Jade and Perrie Edwards’ hometown South Shields to see Jade's new bar.

Jade said: “South Shields has always been known for being a great night out.

“It’s a town with a real party spirit, so I thought where better to open Red Door.

“I wanted to find a company that would shake things up and bring something different to South Shields.”

A Red Card membership is available which boasts queue jumping, discounts on the cocktails and exclusive entry after 2am.

These are the cocktails on the Red Door menu and how much they cost.

£7

South Beach Sour: wine, passion fruit and lemon.

Strawberry Daiquiri: White rum, lime juice and strawberry puree.

£7.50

Aperol Spritz: Aperol, Prosecco and Soda.

Apple and Elderflower Aviation: gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon and cloudy apple juice.

Bakewell Sour: Chambord, Disaronno, lemon juice and egg white.

Chase the Rainbow: Koko Kanu, peach, cherry bitters and citrus.

Cointreau Fizz: Cointreau, lime, passion fruit and raspberry.

Dark ‘N’ Stormy: rum, ginger beer, fresh lime and bitters.

French 75: gin, lemon juice and fizz.

June Bug: Midori, Koko Kanu, banana and pineapple.

Lemon Drop: lemon base with orange.

Lychee Sour: citrus and egg white with vodka.

Mermaid Punch: coconut rum, Blue Curaçao, orgeat and citrus.

Mrs Jones: Tanqueray, elderflower, Aperol and fresh pink grapefruit.

Pearls and Twirls: gin, Champagne cordial, citric acid, ginger ale, cucumber spirals and strawberry pearls.

Pina Colada: rum, pineapple and coconut.

Pink Gin Gimlet: strawberry gin, fresh lime and Gomme with rose lime cordial.

Sbagliato: bubbles, bitter and vermouth.

Sloe Gin Fizz: sloe gin, lemon juice, sugar and soda.

Sour Spritz: Italian aperitif wine and citrus.

South Side: gin, lime juice and mint.

The Cola Bottle One: Jägermeister, Amaretto and vanilla syrup.

The Sour: whiskey, amaretto or Midori, with lemon juice, an egg white and sugar syrup.

Tom Collins: gin, lemon juice and sugar.

Toreador: tequila, apricot liqueur and lime juice.

Watermelon Martini: the classic with watermelon.

Woo Woo: Vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice.

£8

Banana Treacle: Wray and Nephew, banana syrup, fresh pressed apple juice and bitters.

Caipirinha: Cachaça, lime juice and sugar.

Godfather: scotch and amaretto.

Julep: bourbon whiskey, mint and sugar.

Kiwi and Lychee Cosmo: Ketel One vodka, lychee liqueur, fresh kiwi, cranberry juice, lime juice and vanilla syrup.

Mango Iced Tea: Vodka, Bacardi, Tanqueray, Cointreau, lemon juice, passionfruit, mango purée and lemonade.

Mango Mojito: spiced rum, lime juice, mango purée, fresh mint and soda.

Negroni: gin, Campari and vermouth.

Pornstar Martini: Vodka, vanilla, passionfruit and pineapple, with prosecco shot.

Singapore Sling: gin, Benedictine, cherry brandy, pineapple and lemon juice.

Smokey Kokey: baby coconut, Koko Kanu and dry ice.

The Clove Club: gin, vermouth, raspberries and an egg white.

£8.50

Breaking Badass: rum and tropical flavours.

Daiquiri: white rum, fresh lime and sugar.

Espresso Martini: vodka, Kahlúa, espresso and sugar.

Hemingway Daiquiri: white rum, grapefruit and lime juice and maraschino liqueur.

La Louisiane: secret ingredients.

Manhattan: Bourbon whiskey, vermouth and bitters with a cherry.

Old Fashioned: whiskey.

Rose and Grapefruit Margarita: El Jimador Reposado, rose and pink grapefruit liqueurs, lime juice, pink grapefruit juice, agave syrup and grenadine.

Sgt Peppers: red peppers and cayenne.

Tommys Margarita: El Jimador, fresh lime and agave.

£9

Mai Tai: white and dark rum, Triple Sec, lime and orgeat syrup.

Rhubarb and Strawberry Martini: rhubarb vodka, strawberry liqueur, apple juice, lemon juice and vanilla syrup with a shot of prosecco.

Sazerac: Cognac, bourbon whiskey, bitters and absinthe.

£9.50

Gin Zombie: a lighter version with gins.

Zombie: rum, fresh lime and tropical flavours.

£10

Gin Martini: served wet, dry, or dirty.