Sunderland AFC legend Niall Quinn and Newcastle United icon Les Ferdinand will be together at the home of South Shields FC for a sportsman's dinner on Thursday, February 16.

An Evening With Sir Les and Saint Niall’, is presented by 1888 promotions and promises a night of entertainment with the North East football royalty as the two former strikers but their club allegiances aside for a night to remember.

Quinn earned almost a century of caps for the Republic of Ireland and played for Arsenal and Manchester City before finding a home at Sunderland, where he scored 67 goals across seven seasons and formed a legendary partnership with now Mariners manager Kevin Phillips before having a hugely popular spell as the club’s chairman.

Niall Quinn and Les Ferdinand

Ferdinand, a 17-time England international, was a key part of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’ side at Newcastle United and scored 50 goals across two seasons with the Magpies. He also represented clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers, and is currently the latter’s director of football.

Operations Director at South Shields FC, Carl Mowatt, said: “We’re so excited to host two North East football legends at South Shields F.C. The two famous ex players both did so much to represent Tyne and Wear. A great evening awaits.”

To celebrate the evening, South Shields FC are giving Gazette readers the chance to win two tickets to the event.

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson with Carl Mowatt.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: What year was South Shields F.C founded:

A - 1887

B - 1888

C - 1889

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, January 19.

The winner will then be notified via email.