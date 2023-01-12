News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Staff weep tears of joy after South Shields nursery judged outstanding by Ofsted for third time in a row

Director of Whizz Kids Childcare, Angela Pino, said staff “wept tears of joy” after Ofsted judged the nursery to be outstanding in all areas following their latest inspection.

By Neil Fatkin
6 minutes ago - 2 min read

Inspectors described the nursery, which is located at Westoe Road Baptist Church, as a “very friendly and welcoming setting” in which the children are “happy, settled and secure” and praised the kind and caring staff for the “superb relationships” established with the children.

Angela said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome as this is our third consecutive outstanding Ofsted. I think the staff knew the outcome before I officially told them as they could here my screams of excitement after I was told the judgement.

Hide Ad

"When I told the staff, there were a lot of happy tears of joy. I’m really proud of what they have done.”

Most Popular
Read More
Caretaker Joan, 80, retires after almost six decades of service to South Tynesid...

Lead inspector Julie Foers praised the nursery for its “outstanding” development of children’s literacy skills and the staff’s understanding of how children develop.

Hide Ad

She said: “All staff show an excellent understanding of how children learn. The quality of their interactions with the children is superb. Staff plan excellent support for children's physical development.

"Children are curious and excited as they play memory games with staff. They are enthusiastic and motivated to learn. For example, children are fascinated to

Hide Ad
Deputy manager Hayley Rochford and manager Kathryn Pino celebrate the nursery's outstanding Ofsted with the children.

find their homes on maps to ignite their curiosity about where they live.

Hide Ad

"Support for children's developing communication and language skills is outstanding. Staff model language and support children to extend their sentences. They ask detailed questions, leaving plenty of time for children to respond.”

It is these two “key areas” which Angela was “most pleased” were recognised by inspectors.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: South Shields headteacher ‘delighted’ after school receives good Ofsted judgement

She said: “Communication and development of children’s language is so important and so it was fantastic the inspectors said this was outstanding. I’m also really pleased with the comment about our ‘excellent understanding of how children learn’.

Hide Ad

"With the disruption of Covid, there has been a lot of hard-work putting things into place to ensure the best outcomes for our children and I’m delighted this has also been recognised."

The report also highlighted parents speak “very highly” of the setting, saying that staff are “incredible, professional, loving and kind”.

Hide Ad

The nursery currently has funded places for two and three-year-olds. For further details call 01914279359.

InspectorsOfstedSouth Shields