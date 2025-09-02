Two more stars confirmed for special Brookside and Hollyoaks crossover

Two more stars will return to Brookside Close at Brookside makes it comeback.

Brookside is one of the most iconic productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

The concept of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today.

A special crossover episode between the two soaps will air in October, with filming set to place this month. It will be the first time that Brookside Close has been on air, since it ended in with Jimmy Corkhill (played by the late Dean Sullivan) daubing a ‘d’ onto the sign, leaving it as ‘Brookside Closed’ before driving out of the cul-de-sac.

It was recently confirmed that John McArdle and Paul Usher B will reprise their roles of Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant, while Sue Johnston will return as Sheila Grant/Corkhill.

Now, it has been announced that Philip Olivier make his comeback as Timothy O'Leary (also known as Tinhead), while Suzanne Collins will return as Nikki Shadwick.

Collins said: “I’m so honoured and privileged to be part of this special episode and to play Nikki again. It was life changing getting cast in this role all those years ago, and I’m eternally grateful.“

At the age of 19, Suzanne landed the role of Nikki Shadwick in Brookside, spending 15 years as part of the cast. She has had various television and film roles since, including starring in Leon Lopez’s Soft Lad and 5Star’s Clink, alongside Tina Malone. Image: Steve Finn/Getty | Steve Finn/Getty

She added that “nothing comes close to my Brookside family” and said it will be emotional returning to the show without “our darling Dean”.

Dean Sullivan played Jimmy Corkhill and was the soap’s Brookside's longest serving actor. He died in November 2023 at the age of 68,

Collins added: “I think he will be looking down, beaming with pride and smiling down on us.”

Filming is due to begin soon.