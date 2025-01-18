Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiators is back for a new series in 2025.

The BBC show will air on Saturday nights in the coming week.

The start time has been confirmed - and you don’t want to get caught out.

Gladiator ready! Viewer ready! The beloved game show is back with a brand new series to kick start 2025.

The revived competition series is returning for a second season this weekend. A fresh batch of competitors will take on the gladiators.

If you are wanting to tune in, make sure you don’t get caught out by the schedule. Especially as it is on earlier than you might expect.

What time is Gladiators on TV tonight?

The new season of Gladiators will start on BBC One today (January 18) and follows the celebrity special that aired on New Year’s Day. It is scheduled to start at 5.50pm, the BBC has confirmed.

The episode will run for an hour and is due to finish at around 6.50pm. It will be followed by the start of a new season of Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

How many episodes of Gladiators are in the new season?

There will be 11 new episodes of Gladiators for fans to enjoy in 2025, it has been revealed. This is the same length of the first season and episodes will air weekly.

The previous season started around the same time in January and ran until the end of March. So you have plenty of Gladiators action to enjoy over the coming winter weeks.

A spin-off called Gladiators: Epic Pranks is due to arrive on CBBC later in the year. It is aimed at a younger audience.