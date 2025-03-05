Acclaimed theatre show Sealskin announces new date on its UK Tour in Stockton-on-Tees

Following its acclaimed debut UK Tour at the end of last year, Tmesis Theatre are very proud to announce an extended run including a new date for Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An absolutely enchanting piece of theatre… a real beauty" Catherine Jones, Arts City Liverpool ★★★★

SealSkin

The UK Tour has drawn rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations... "A creative thought provoking, mystical tale that really is a must see. The team display such an incredible chemistry and craftsmanship, every relationship and connection feels organic." Rebecca Casey, Northwestend ★★★★★

"Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways. This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work."Made Up on Stage, Vicky Anderson

"A powerful mix of puppetry, projection, storytelling and live music togreat effect delivering a moving experience." scarborough.co.uk ★★★★

The show will be held on March 20 at Stockton Arts Centre, Stockton on Tees. For tickets see https://arconline.co.uk/whats-on/sealskin/