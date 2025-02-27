Explorers in Sunderland on the lookout for more adventure seeking teens!

Sunderland’s newest Explorer scout unit officially launched earlier this month, and they’re on the lookout for more adventure seeking teens to get involved in the action

The 10th February saw the succesful launch of the unit, where around 30 new and existing young adventure seekers were welcomed to St Gabriels Church Hall for an action-packed evening, getting involved in just a few of the over 250 activities scouting has to offer.

From traditional scouting activities like archery and paracord bracelets to making slime, a pancake station and marshmallow and stick towers, it was a fun filled evening for all who attended!

The unit now meets every Monday evening and they’re still on the lookout for even more local and enthusiastic teens (aged 14-18) to get involved!

Explorer Scouts on a night hike

And they’d love for that to be you!

Guided by a dedicated team of volunteer leaders, and alongside your new friends, you’ll master new skills and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen!

So why wouldn’t you want to get involved in the action?

To begin your adventure, contact the Explorer unit at [email protected]