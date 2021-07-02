South Shields' own Chris and Rosie Ramsey to host new late-night comedy show

The South Shields couple, who last year released debut book S*****d Married Annoyed based off their podcast of the same name, will be filming a pilot episode for The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show in London this month – and the search is on for couples to appear with them on the programme.

Comedian Chris, who made it to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and wife Rosie have amassed millions of fans with their hilarious podcast. It discusses dating, growing up, parenting and just about everything in between.

And their new television programme aims to bring the same down-to-earth hilarity to the small screen, featuring a version of popular podcast segment What’s Your Beef.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris and Rosie Ramsey, pictured after working at Amazon to mark Prime Day. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire.

In it, Chris and Rosie share their gripes against each other with the world – from loading the dishwasher wrong to constantly ordering cushions.

The pair confirmed news of the show on social media this week, with Rosie adding on Instagram: “We've been given a TV show. I know, I don’t know how/why either.”

She also shared a link for fans to apply for free audience tickets for the filming of the pilot at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith on Thursday, July 15.

A listing for the show on Standing Room Only, the TV audience company, said: “We are looking for couples who will appear together on the show who will air their beef with each other. If you have some cracking 'couple beef', then do let us know.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are working together on a new late night comedy chat show.

"What gross things do you and your partner do that utterly annoy each other? This is the chance for both of you to air your beef - with Chris and Rosie's help!

"Please note that both partners must be willing and happy to appear on the show.”

The show also looks set to have another celebrity couple join Chris and Rosie on set, ready to discuss all of life’s little grievances.

S*****d Married Annoyed the podcast launched in February 2019 and will this year tour venues across the country.

Chris will also be taking his new stand-up show 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on the road.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.