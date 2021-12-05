The top most relaxing Christmas films - plus the least relaxing Christmas films - is your favourite among them?

Since it was released in 2003, the movie Elf, starring Will Ferrell, has become a Christmas classic

Honcho used a sentiment analysis tool - Tensile Strength on movie scripts to find out which film scripts are scientifically more stress-free.

The Most Relaxing Christmas Films

1 The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

2 The Muppet Christmas Carol

3 The Night Before

4 The Holiday

5 A Christmas Story (1983)

6 White Christmas (1954)

7 A Muppet Family Christmas

8 Better Watch Out (2016)

9 Edward Scissorhands

10 Carol (2015)

11 Elf

On top is the film the Man Who Invented Christmas a film about the journey that led to Charles Dickens' creation of A Christmas Carol, a timeless tale that would redefine Christmas. Coming in second is children's classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. Also featured in the list is the TV favourite Elf.

The Least Relaxing Christmas Films

With the most relaxing also comes the least relaxing - as well as a much-debated "is it or isn't it?" Christmas movie making it to the top of the list "Die Hard" Alongside John Mclane, is Jim Carey depiction of the Grinch. Home Alone also features in the top five, unsurprisingly a stressful Christmas film according to science; after all, it does depict every parent's nightmare.

1 Die Hard (1988)

2 How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

3 A Christmas Story (1983)

4 The Shop Around The Corner

5 Home Alone

6 A Very Harold Kumar Christmas

7 Better Watch Out (2016)

8 Bad Santa

9 A Christmas Horror Story

10 Tokyo Godfathers