Final ever English concert by Marillion legend, FISH

Bidding a final goodbye to the music industry after four decades of hits, memories and touring, his upcoming show on March 6 at the Newcastle O2 City Hall will be his last ever live show in England before three final shows in Scotland that will conclude FISH’s extraordinary career as a live performer.

The ‘Road to the Isles - The Farewell Tour' is inspired by the fact that FISH and his wife Simone are retiring to a croft they have taken over on an island in the Outer Hebrides.

Having sold his former recording studio and house in Haddington, East Lothian in May after living there since he left Marillion in 1988, they have permanently moved to the Western Isles.

