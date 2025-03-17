Hebburn care home invites community to open day

Bedewell Grange in Hebburn will be opening their doors to the local community for an day of coffee and cakes on Saturday, April 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between 10am - 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Rebecca Travis, Senior General Manager at Bedewell Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Bedewell Grange will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.