Let there be light – South Shields care home invites local community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields care home is opening its doors to the community for a commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday 6th June, from 10:30am – 5:30pm, Care UK’s Cheviot Court, on Horsley Hill Square, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Cheviot Court, the team have been hard at work organising a special event that will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, popular wartime songs from Deborah Taylor Smith and a talk by historian Keith Trotter. Team members will be dressed in wartime clothes and the culinary team will serve a delicious wartime menu.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at 5:30pm by Fredrick Birks, who was a serving military officer.

Fred said: “I feel very honoured to be lighting the lamp of remembrance. I will be personally remembering family, friends, and comrades. It’s important to show our respect for all those who gave their life for our country.”

Louise Damms, Home Manager at Cheviot Court, said: “Here at Cheviot Court, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Cheviot Court for what we anticipate will be a heartfelt day for everyone involved!”

To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary

Cheviot Court provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The care home, which features 73 en-suite bedrooms, has been designed to enable its residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own music room, hairdressing salon and café.

To find out more about Cheviot Court, email Home Manager, Louise Damms, on [email protected] or call on 0191 640 4823.