A chilling serial killer talk is coming to South Shields

Serial killer expert and true crime writer Cheish Merryweather, who has featured on BBC radio, will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and mass murderers during her talk when she visits South Shields in the summer.

The evening will focus on the following topics: ‘How To Raise A Serial Killer’ and ‘How To Spot A Psychopath’.

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish Merryweather

Some of the serial killers looked at during the talk include:

:: Ted Bundy, an American serial killer who kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s.

:: John Wayne Gacy, who raped, tortured, and murdered at least 33 young men and boys.

:: Jeffrey Dahmer, American serial killer and sex offender who committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Cheish has appeared on Victoria Derbyshire and BBC Newcastle, giving her expert insights on the darkest side of the human mind.

Her talks comes as the true crime genre sees a surge in popularity on traditional media and streaming services around the world.

Giving an insight into what her talk will cover, Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public.

"I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.

“Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

"These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

The talk aged for 16+ takes place on Saturday, 2 July at 7.30pm at The Customs House, South Shields.