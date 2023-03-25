World Theatre Day 2023: What’s on at theatres across South Shields and Sunderland

World Theatre Day 2023 will take place on Monday, March 27 and theatre-lovers across South Shields and Sunderland will be heading to their local theatres to celebrate the day.

Check out our list of theatres to visit and what will be on the week of World Theatre Day 2023.

The Customs House

South Shields’ top theatre venue, The Customs House is located on Mill Dam and has been providing the people of South Shields with arts and entertainment for decades. Their Christmas pantomime is always a huge hit with families across South Shields.

For World Theatre Day 2023, South Tyneside Music Service Showcase will perform at The Customs House. Tickets start from only £3. For the rest of week, The Customs House will also have Yippee Ki Yay - a theatre retelling of Die Hard - on Wednesday, March 29, Crime Viral Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer on Thursday, March 30 and Jason Cook’s Comedy Club on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

Westovian Theatre

South Shields performing arts theatre located on Pier Parade, Westovian Theatre is volunteer-led community theatre, showcasing their amateur group performances.

Although they don’t have a production for World Theatre Day 2023, Westovian Theatre is definitely worth checking out in the future. Their upcoming shows starting from May include Encore, Yes Prime Minister and Kindertransport.

Sunderland Empire

Sunderland Empire is the place to go for huge UK and international theatre productions. Until May 6, The Lion King will be performing there, with North East families flocking to see the highly acclaimed show.

The Fire Station

Just down the road from Sunderland is yet another amazing theatre venue - The Fire Station which showcases various live music, performances and shows.

On World Theatre Day 2023, a live music performance from Badly Drawn Boy will take place, with support from Liam Frost. For the rest of the week, the National Theatre Connections Festival will take place at the venue.

To book any of the shows mentioned above, please visit the theatre website directly.