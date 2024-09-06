Tyne Theatre & Opera House search for the perfect ‘Snow White’ in this year’s panto.

The search is on for a talented local actor to play the iconic role of Snow White in this year’s enchanting family pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle upon Tyne.

This breathtaking production will run from Friday, December 6th, 2024, to Sunday, January 5th, 2025. It will feature 55 mesmerising performances throughout the festive season.

MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL...

This exciting opportunity will see the successful performer starring alongside Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions winners TWIST & PULSE, who will be playing the Wicked Queen’s Henchmen! From the same creative team behind the stunning pantomimes Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, Tyne Theatre & Opera House promises another memorable experience for all ages.

Also returning are the dynamic comedy duo Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, bringing their much-loved humour back to the panto stage.

COULD YOU BE OUR SNOW WHITE?

Producers are looking for a female performer aged 18 or over. Auditions are set to take place on Tuesday 17th September 2024 at 10am at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House, with callbacks on Wednesday 18 September 2024. These are open auditions; no pre-registration is required. Just turn up on the day and blow us away!

The successful candidate must also be available from Friday 22nd November for rehearsals and through to Sunday 5th January for performances. This is a paid role; applicants should be prepared to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting abilities. Hopefuls also need to bring a song of their choice with a backing track to sing to the audition panel at 10am on Tuesday 17th September.

Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, the beloved comic duo, bringing laughter and energy to the stage.

Producer Guy Pascall said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a local performer to gain valuable professional experience in one of the North East’s most prestigious pantomimes. Snow White is an iconic role, and we’re excited to find someone who can truly bring this beloved character to life.”

A SPELLBINDING FAMILY PANTO

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is packed with great songs, fantastic dance routines, and plenty of laughter. It promises to be a delightful treat for all the family, making it a must-watch production this Christmas. The pantomime will feature a brilliant live band and the usual Enchanted Entertainment magic, ensuring this will be a show to remember.

Musical Director and Producer Jezz Weatherall added: “Snow White is a wonderful role for an actress. We’re looking for someone who can sing and dance to a high standard and capture the innocence and strength of the character.”

HEIGH HO… HEIGH HO… IT’S OFF TO PANTO WE GO!

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are on sale now and already selling fast. Book your seats by calling the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office on 0191 243 1171 or by visiting www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Auditions will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2024 at 10am at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne. No pre-registration required.