The Steamboat, on Mill Dam, has been included in the European Bar Guide, which aims “to share with you the greatest pubs ad bars in Europe”.

For a pub to qualify for inclusion on the list, officials must have verified the venue in person, with the bars on the list being recommended to the officials by public feedback.

The criteria for scoring that the guide uses includes choice/quality of drinks, style and decor, character, atmosphere, local life, amenities, events, and value for money.

The Steamboat on Mill Dam.

Each category is given a score out of 10, before an overall score is awarded by the officials.

Choice/quality of drinks: Seven out of 10.

The Steamboat landlady Kath Brain.

Style and decor: Nine out of 10.

Character, atmosphere and local life: Nine out of 10.

Amenities and events: Seven out of 10.

Value for money: Six out of 10.

As a result of scoring well in the above criteria, The Steamboat was awarded an overall score of 8.7 out of 10 and is the only pub in South Tyneside to make the prestigious list.

Landlady Kath Brain has expressed her delight at the pub being included on the list.

She said: “It is an absolute honour and has come as a surprise to both our staff and customers.

"Being the only pub in South Tyneside is a great achievement and this will be a big morale boost to the staff.”

The highest rated English pub in the guide is the Holly Bush Inn in Makeney, Derbyshire, which scored 9.6.

