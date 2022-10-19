The supermarket chain, which has branches in South Shields and Hebburn, is looking to fill temporary and permanent positions in its stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during the busy festive period.

The company is also currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK in a number of permanent positions, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said the move was a response to growing demand as the cost of living continues to rise.

“This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi,” she said.

"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Aldi store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally. The firm is also the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store worker is now worth more than £830 a year.

Visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk for more information and to apply.