Aurora Energy Services opens Teesside office to support UK energy transition

Aurora Energy Services (Aurora) has extended its UK footprint with the opening of a new office at the Wilton Centre in Redcar, positioning the company at the centre of Teesside’s growing clean energy and industrial innovation hub.

The new base will support both legacy energy infrastructure and emerging net-zero projects across hydrogen, offshore wind, and carbon capture, drawing on Aurora’s expertise in complex engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance (EPCM), shutdowns, operations support, and digital delivery.

Headquartered in Inverness, Aurora is one of the UK’s fastest-growing energy services companies. It currently employs more than 700 staff across operations in Scotland, North America, South America, and Australia, bridging the gap between traditional oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

With Teesside positioned to lead the UK’s energy transition to net-zero, Aurora’s expansion represents a strategic investment in regional capability, resource, long-term partnerships and supporting energy transition.

L-r - Aurora Energy Services Engineering Operations Director Kane Winton and Dan French Area Manager North East of England

Dan French, Aurora’s Area Manager North of England, said: “This is a region with enormous heritage and even greater potential. We’re not just here to participate - we’re here to actively support and accelerate energy transition and industrial growth through scalable, integrated solutions that reduce risk and increase delivery certainty.”

Aurora’s expansion represents a long-term commitment to the North East, with recruitment already under way for roles in engineering, project management, and operations support.

Kane Winton, Engineering & Operations Director at Aurora, said: “Our Integrated Services division in Aberdeen has already created 50 jobs this year, and we’re optimistic that our Teesside office can achieve similar growth. There’s real momentum in the region, and we’re committed to establishing a skilled local team, supported by the wider organisation to continue delivering on our proven track record and recent successes.

“The Wilton Centre is the nexus of innovation and industry in the north-east and our new office is ideally located to support existing operators, new energy developments, and national infrastructure clients.”

Aurora’s service portfolio includes EPCM delivery; shutdowns and maintenance; fabrication and welding; rope access and remote services; laser scanning, digital twin and data hosting; integrated construction delivery; and accredited training and competency solutions.