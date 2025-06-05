British Engines Group launches its first AI programme at South Shields engineering firms

British Engines Group is driving forward its innovation and digital transformation strategy by launching its first artificial intelligence (AI) programme at Rotary Power and Michell Bearings in South Shields

The North East-based engineering group is looking to increase efficiency and productivity across the group’s eight companies, which includes Michell Bearings in South Shields, BEL Engineering in Newcastle and CMP Products in Cramlington.

The programme is designed to help teams across the business automate engineering design tasks and perform calculations through to explaining concepts, unit conversions and writing maintenance procedures and checklists. AI-driven analytics will also prove central to detecting equipment failures before they occur, significantly reducing downtime and repair costs.

Other key areas of the business AI will support are the marketing and legal departments – streamlining tasks such as brainstorming, generating contract agreements and producing market research and legal document summaries.

Neil Wallis and Robbie Pybus from British Engines Group

Central to the programme is the roll-out of a new AI chatbot across Rotary Power and Michell Bearings which processes machine, language, user input and data learnings to produce human-like responses.

Neil Wallis, head of business systems for British Engines Group, said: “It’s hugely satisfying to be helping develop and lead the deployment of AI technology across the group, to assist businesses such as Rotary Power and Michell Bearings, in its wider digital transformation strategy. The levels of automation and improved workflow efficiency it will bring to teams within the organisation will be game-changing.

“With engineering design, innovation and investment in people at the core of everything we do across our eight businesses, we were very keen to explore and unlock the power of AI. We’ve been developing the AI technology infrastructure we adopt but also ensuring that our entire workforce is equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to harness its full potential.

“I’m confident generative AI and machine learning will be embraced across the entire group and play a pivotal role in giving us a greater competitive edge in the various markets we operate in.”

For further information about the British Engines group, please visit www.britishengines.com.