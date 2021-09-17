Colmans has received a sustainable seafood award

During Sustainable Seafood Week, which runs until September 24, consumers are being urged to choose seafood products with the blue MSC ecolabel on and this includes MSC certified fish and chips.

The label means the consumer can trust where the fish or seafood has come from while ensuring there will be plenty of fish left in the sea for future generations.

Richard Ord, from Colmans said: “Sustainability is a huge part in our ethos here at Colmans, I think it’s extremely important to focus on sustainability now so that future generations can enjoy fish and chips like we have. We have strived to be one of the most sustainable establishments for over 10 years now and are still coming up with intuitive ways to help our planet.”

Loren Hiller, MSC Commercial Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “Fish and chip shops play a vital role in educating their customers about sustainable fish and chips and we’re excited to be able to launch this list today showing exactly where seafood lovers can find their nearest sustainable fish supper.

“We’re asking everyone to join the national sustainable seafood movement. We can only make a difference if we all play a part.”

One third of fisheries around the world have been fished beyond sustainable limits, and a further 60% are fished to their maximum capacity.

Some 7 in 10 (72%) of seafood consumers agree that in order to save the ocean, we have to consume fish and seafood only from sustainable sources, according to research conducted for MSC by independent research consultancy, GlobeScan. Choosing the blue MSC ecolabel is an easy way for consumers to help safeguard seafood supplies for the future and keep the oceans teeming with life.

Seafood lovers can now, for the first time, easily find their nearest fish and chip shop serving sustainable seafood from a new digital list launched by the MSC UK as a celebration for Sustainable Seafood Week.