Fancy working for Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall? Arbeia bar in South Shields hiring bar staff, with immediate starts available
The popular South Shields bar owned by Little Mix star Jade Thirwall is hiring staff – with immediate starts available.
Arbeia in Ocean Road is on the look out for new recruits to join its team.
A post on the bar’s Facebook page read: “Immediate starts available. Do you have flair, passion and a great work ethic? If so then Arbeia is looking for you!
“Holding interviews this weekend with immediate starts available!”
Those interested can visit the bar’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArbeiaSouthShields
It comes after the bar was forced to close for last weekend after staff and management were contacted by NHS test and trace.
It has now reopened after a deep clean.
It isn’t the only bar to have faced issues, with nearby Tinker Smiths forced to close just hours before the England vs Denmark game when a number of its staff were asked to isolate, meaning it didn’t have enough workers to open.
There have been reports around the UK of venues struggling to hire staff.
Figures suggest more than one in ten UK hospitality workers left the industry in the last year, with the pandemic and Brexit thought to be behind the shortage.