Arbeia in Ocean Road is on the look out for new recruits to join its team.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page read: “Immediate starts available. Do you have flair, passion and a great work ethic? If so then Arbeia is looking for you!

“Holding interviews this weekend with immediate starts available!”

Those interested can visit the bar’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArbeiaSouthShields

It has now reopened after a deep clean.

There have been reports around the UK of venues struggling to hire staff.

Figures suggest more than one in ten UK hospitality workers left the industry in the last year, with the pandemic and Brexit thought to be behind the shortage.