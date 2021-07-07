South Shields town centre bar Tinker Smiths forced to close just hours before England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final after staff go into covid isolation
A South Shields town centre bar has been forced to close just hours before England’s Euro 2020 semi-final after staff were forced to isolate due to Covid.
Football fans with a table booking for tonight’s match at Tinker Smiths in Stanhope Street will be left disappointed after the bar announced earlier today that it has had to close.
The popular venue confirmed on its Facebook page that a number of staff have had to go into isolation which has caused a staffing shortage.
The bar is expected to remain closed until Saturday, July 10, giving hope to those who may have tables booked for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday in anticipation of England beating Denmark.
A statement on the Tinker Smiths Facebook page said: “Due to a number of staff going into isolation we have unfortunately been forced to close our doors until Saturday, July 10.
“We are very sorry for those who have booked a table for tonight’s football, we simply don’t have the staff available to open up.”
The bar went on to post a second apology to customers who have been left disappointed by the short notice and promised to ‘come back fighting' this weekend.
It said: “We are so sorry about tonight because we know how important it is for so many people, however we will come back fighting this weekend!”
Tinker Smiths’ closure comes just a week after Jade Thirlwall’s Arbeia bar, on Ocean Road, had to close its doors last weekend due to staff being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace system.