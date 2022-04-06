Petrol station bosses plot expansion to ensure ‘continued viability’ of Jarrow store

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for St Matthews Service Station, off York Avenue, in Jarrow.

This included works to extend the existing kiosk building towards Roman Road.

A supporting statement, prepared on behalf of applicant EG Group Ltd, set out the reasons for the proposed works.

St Matthews Service Station, York Avenue, Jarrow

According to brains behind the plans: “[Petrol filling stations] can no longer operate as a viable business selling fuel alone.

“As such, an ancillary range of goods and services that augment the sale of fuel is critical in order to ensure that the site, as a whole, can be profitable.

“Since the construction of the kiosk building by EG Group Ltd, there has been a gradual realisation that fuel sales needed to be supported further by ancillary goods/services.

“This has not been possible through the internal re-configuration of the store.”

The existing kiosk building hosts a Spar convenience store as well as Subway and Greggs concessions.

The proposed extension would continue the form and height of the existing building, covering a gross internal area of 116 square metres.

The applicant adds an “increase in the sale of ancillary goods is important in ensuring the continued viability” of the petrol station.

A decision on the extension will be made following a period of council consultation.