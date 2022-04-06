Daily Bargains, in King Street, has been closed for about six months, but will soon be ready to welcome customers back following some refurbishment work.

The shop, which specialises in selling foods and household goods at a discounted price, was forced to close after the building was deemed unsafe due to the joists rotting away and the floor caving in.

More than £45,000 has been spent on repairing the floor in preparation for the shop to re-open.

Daily Bargains store

Customers have been desperate for the store to restart trading, with frequent messages to the store’s Facebook page saying they miss the shop and asking when it will re-open.

Manager Masum Mustafa said: “We play a vital part to the community. We have customers who shop with us that can’t afford certain foods from supermarkets and rely on us to buy treats. Parents who struggle love shopping with us as we save up to 50% for packed lunches for their kids for school. Especially during school holidays, when kids are off school, they shop with us to help with feeding their kids.”

Customers can also grab fresh fruit and vegetables in the shop next door, also run by the same team.

He added: “We are very excited to get the business back open. As well as being relieved as it was also a tough period due to Covid.”