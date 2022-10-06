Chris Joyce is to turn the former Tinker Smiths into Seb's bar.

South Tyneside businessman Chris Joyce took on Tinker Smiths in Stanhope Street a year ago, but with Covid still affecting the pub trade had to put his plans on hold, opening the pub for one night a week.

Now, he’s been able to reveal a major new chapter for the site.

The venue is half way through a major refurbishment which will totally reconfigure the ground floor, whilst also giving it a whole new look.

The bar is in the middle of a major refit

Named Seb’s, after Chris’ godson, it will open on November 23 and is hoping to stamp the venue on the food scene, whilst also creating a vibrant nightspot.

A kitchen is being built at the site, which will keep visitors well fed with a range of chicken dishes, burgers, steaks and Sunday lunches.

Chris has worked in hospitality for more than a decade at venues across the region and has had great success with his Mill House pub in Birtley, which has becoming particularly popular for its food.

The pub boss has long wanted to run the Tinker Smiths site and he says it’s great to finally have his plans coming to fruition.

It will have a totally new look and layout

"It’s a beautiful old building and has so much potential,” he said. “We’ve had great success with our food at other venues and we know we can do that here, too. It’s never served food before, but we’re going to create a venue that marries party and food together.”

A new central bar is being built with one side for dining and the other a bar area. Other new additions will include a brighter colour scheme, artworks and feature walls

"Getting the food and atmosphere right is what’s most important to me, it really makes a venue,” said Chris.

How it looked as Tinker Smiths

Table bookings are already being taken for Seb’s with people subscribing to the newsletter and visiting in the first couple of weeks of opening receiving a gift.

The new bar is also creating 25 new jobs across a range of roles. Those wanting to apply for a role can get more information from [email protected]

