South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE31

Inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency

The Balti Masters - 28, St James Mall, Hebburn, NE31 1LF - Awarded four stars on July 11

NE33

Noodle Noodles Chinese Takeaway - 112 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF - Awarded one star on July 14.

NE34

The Vigilant Inn - 165 Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6AE - Awarded three stars on July 8

NE36

The Red Lion Inn - Redcar Terrace, West Boldon, NE36 0PZ - Awarded four stars on July 12

The Coffee Station - East Boldon, NE36 0LJ - Awarded four stars on July 7