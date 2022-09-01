Latest food hygiene ratings for South Shields, Hebburn and Boldon businesses released - including a takeaway which received just one star
A number of South Tyneside businesses have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings, including a one-star rating for a takeaway.
South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest food hygiene ratings for South Shields, Hebburn and Boldon businesses released - including a takeaway which received just one star
-
2
Where is the cheapest petrol in South Tyneside? Eight stations to fill up at across the borough on August 22
-
3
Here are 16 of your favourite hairdressers and salons in South Tyneside
-
4
Review of Fern at Jesmond Dene House, where an autumn feast awaits
-
5
The Sea Hotel in South Shields on the market for £1.65million as estate agents seek new buyer after business goes into administration
Read More
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:
NE31
The Balti Masters - 28, St James Mall, Hebburn, NE31 1LF - Awarded four stars on July 11
NE33
Noodle Noodles Chinese Takeaway - 112 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF - Awarded one star on July 14.
NE34
The Vigilant Inn - 165 Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6AE - Awarded three stars on July 8
NE36
The Red Lion Inn - Redcar Terrace, West Boldon, NE36 0PZ - Awarded four stars on July 12
The Coffee Station - East Boldon, NE36 0LJ - Awarded four stars on July 7
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.