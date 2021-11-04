Vueling, an International Airlines Group (IAG) member airline, has launched its first flight from Newcastle International Airport to the French capital.

The ‘low cost’ airline announced the route at the beginning of last month, and will operate flights twice-weekly between Newcastle and Paris Orly from now until the end of March 2022.

Fares start at just £30.99 one way, and operate every Thursday and Sunday.

Vueling has launched a new service between Newcastle and Paris Orly

Director of Sales, Distribution and Alliances Charlotte Dumesnil said: “We are delighted to announce Vueling’s first flight between Newcastle International Airport and Paris Orly today.

“Vueling’s goal is to keep on contributing with the tourism industry, and the choice to add new routes between the UK and France goes precisely in this direction.

“The desire to travel is still present and we are prepared to offer our customers new popular destinations, for both holidaymakers and business passengers, as well as great value fares for all types of travellers”.

Changes to the covid restrictions around international travel have seen a sharp upturn in the number of passengers using the airport.

Passengers board the first flight

Fully vaccinated passengers, as well those under 18, have no longer needed to take a pre-departure test before returning to England from October 4.

The positive news came in time for the October half term school holidays which saw many families taking a long-awaited international holiday.

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, aid the new service was a major boost to the airport’s offering of routes.

“The start of Vueling’s flights to Paris today further enhances the region’s connectivity and adds even more flights to this major European city from the Airport,” he said.

Flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays

“A city break to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list and with flights every Thursday and Sunday, Vueling’s schedule lends itself for passengers wishing to enjoy a long weekend in this stunning French city.”

Flights depart from Newcastle International Airport at 8:15am, arriving in Paris Orly at 11am. On the return leg, flights depart from Paris Orly at 6:55am, arriving back at Newcastle International Airport at 7.30am.

For further information and booking: www.vueling.com.

