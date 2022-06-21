The new premises of Tyneside Fresh Catch Platters was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Cllr Liz McHugh, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Hebburn North ward where the shop is located, on scissor duty.

The owners of the business are Hebburn businessmen Andy Poulter and Ronnie Gibson, who think they have spotted a gap in the market and are keen to invest in their home town.

A while ago the pair were chatting over a drink in Hebburn’s Caledonian Hotel, in Lyon Street, run by Janine Holder, who is now also the manager of Tyneside Fresh Catch Platters.

Cllr Liz McHugh performs the official ribbon cutting at Tyneside Fresh Catch Platters in Hebburn. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Seafood-lover Andy suggested opening a business that suited his palate, as neither Hebburn, Jarrow nor South Shields had for years previously not had a store selling fresh fish, despite the coastal location.

Ronnie and Andy have taken over the premises, which had previously been a sandwich shop and a taxi rank before that.

The new business moving in has meant a complete makeover and refurbishment for the building, both inside and out.

Inside Tyneside Fresh Catch Platters in Hebburn, from left, Tessa Weightman, Natalie Eglinton and manager Janine Holder. Picture by Kevin Brady.

The shop now employs three people and sells a variety of seafood and platters, including salmon, crabs, shellfish, smoked fish, white fish, whelks, winkles and more. So far the winkles have proved particularly popular.

Manager Janine said: “There hasn’t been a shop like this selling fresh sea food in the area for many years now. We want to build it up and we’re pleased to say that so far it’s been pretty busy. We first opened on Saturday and it was chocka!

“A lot of people have been asking for prawns and the winkles have been a good seller too.

“This is a new venture for Hebburn. It’s an adventure for us and we’re very excited by it. We think we’ve got a business that people in South Tyneside are going to love.”

