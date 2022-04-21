Sunderland marketing agency dodio – The Do Stuido, created a new website for Meridian Parks, which runs the site, to improve visitor experience and help increase the brand’s audience.

Meridian Parks is ran by the Maguire family, which collectively has more than 40 years’ experience over three generations of working in the holiday parks industry.

Frank Maguire, the firm’s CEO, said: “This year, perhaps more so than ever before, people are looking for a break from home. A holiday home gives you the freedom to getaway and take a break whenever you please at no extra cost, while also providing a real sense of community, security, and more.”

With exciting expansion plans for 2022, Meridian Parks is set to go from strength to strength this year, including improved park facilities and extensions.

Frank added: “For the first time, we have all our holiday parks operating under one brand and showcased on one website. Dodio’s expertise has been pivotal both in helping us articulate our offer to potential customers and in putting the building blocks in place to help us achieve our objectives.”