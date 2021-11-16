Passionate products company is on board as a Best of South Tyneside Awards backer

JML has come on board as a sponsor once again for this year’s awards, which look to recognise outstanding people in the borough.

The company, which sells products in major retailers including ASDA and Boots, has a large part of its business based in South Shields.As a result, the company feels strongly about honouring the achievements of local entrepreneurs as it backs the Entrepreneur of the Year Award category.Shaun Tebble, JML chief operations officer, said: “At JML we are passionate about UK innovation and entrepreneurship.“Just over 40% of our business is based and works out of our South Shields logistics/customer care base. “It is great for us to support the Best of South Tyneside awards where local companies are highlighted for their achievements and excellence.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is sponsors including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.

This year, the hunt to find worthy winners for awards, which included Fundraiser of the Year, Child of Courage, Covid Hero, Community Champion and Child of Achievement, attracted a bumper list of nominations.

Judges will draw up the shortlist before the winners are decided at an awards ceremony on December 15.

Watch out for more details coming soon on which of a fantastic field of entries has made it to the shortlist.

