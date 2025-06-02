Popular Hebburn gym doubles in size as it moves to a new location

A Hebburn gym is now in a new location.

Hebburn-based Viking Gym officially moved from its old location, on Prince Consort Road, to its new premises at the St James Mall on Saturday, May 31.

Six years ago, husband and wife Dan and Dannii Pickstock moved to the North East and within two months, took a big risk by buying a ladies-only gym that was about to close down.

The pair transformed the venue into what is now known as Viking Gym, which has gone on to become a huge community strength gym in the local area.

The relocation of Viking Gym to the former Heron Foods site in Hebburn has allowed the business to double in size and expand its offering to members.

Dannii said: “We have been looking for a bigger premises for a while and we finally found it - we moved into the old Heron unit in Hebburn New Town.

“We are now over double the size, with a lot more functional and strength equipment, and a whole bigger better vibe.

“We now have a blood clinic, physio, infrared red sauna( coming soon), supplement shop, a sunbed, and more.

“The response from our members has been amazing, everyone is so excited for the move and for what's to come.”

You can keep up to date and find out more about Viking Gym by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/vikinggymhebburn or https://www.vikinggym.co.uk/.

