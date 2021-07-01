Port of Tyne launches graduate programme as it looks to the future

(l-r) Olivia Sinclair, Aiden Coyne, Eleni Bougioukou, Jak Johnson, Harry McCabe, Neve Gregan join the Port of Tyne Graduate Scheme

The port said the new programme is an important step in its aim to be ‘fit for the future by the end of 2021’ by ensuring its skill set is current and futureproof.

Bosses said the ‘Fit for the Future’ forms part of the Port of Tyne’s wider Tyne 2050 strategy, aiming to develop a diverse, inclusive workplace.

Graduates Neve Gregan, Harry McCabe, Olivia Sinclair, Jak Johnson, Eleni Bougioukou, and Aiden Coyne join departments across the Port, including commercial, marketing, HSEQ, and operations. A

The port said it will also be taking on an Innovation and Technology graduate in the coming months.

Over two years, the graduates will undertake the port’s ‘Change Makers’ programme, a high performance learning and development programme aimed at developing their skills and potential at the port, and supporting the facility’s future.

In the first year, the programme will cover seven modules including managing projects, communication excellence, and implementing change, among others identified as key capabilities for future leaders.

As part of the Change Makers programme, the graduates will have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers based within the port and externally, and the option to take advantage of regular one-to-one mentoring sessions with the Port’s leadership team.

The programme will also encourage ‘reverse mentoring’ in which the graduates will be encouraged to bring their skills and knowledge, as the next generation, to help the managers, directors and executives understand new thinking and approaches to work, both culturally and professionally.

Alongside the graduates, the Port of Tyne has also opened up the Change Makers programme to existing employees who are looking to develop their leadership skills.

The programme will see a small cohort of employees from a range of disciplines undertake the same core modules as the new graduates over the course of two years.

Louise Tinkler, HR Director at Port of Tyne, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the first graduate cohort to the Port of Tyne this year who will be helping us to deliver our intentionally ambitious Tyne 2050 strategy and ensuring we are ‘fit for the future’.

“The content and structure of the Change Makers programme has been carefully designed to ensure it supports and grows the future leaders of the Port and throughout this programme we will be asking the participants for their feedback so that we can continue to develop and improve the structure and ensure the content is relevant.

“We wish all of new graduates the best of luck for their future at the Port.”