Port of Tyne support women's employment charity

Port of Tyne is working with Smart Works for the next two years to contribute to its virtual employment service, supporting women in Tyneside to secure that all important job.

Smart Works Newcastle is an independent charity helping women across the North East secure employment by providing them with interview coaching and clothing, and ensuring they get the confidence they need to succeed in their interviews and secure employment.

Smart Works Newcastle's virtual service focuses on clients living in the North and South Tyneside. The service provides support to women who cannot travel to their Newcastle based office, meaning any female job seeker in the North East can receive employment support irrespective of geographical, childcare or financial barriers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clothes provided by Smart Works

Louise Tinkler, Director of Human Resources at Port of Tyne, said: "We are thrilled to be supporting Smart Works Newcastle to help them to continue to grow their service across the North East. They're making a real impact with women in our area already and we are so pleased to be able to contribute towards that."

Helen Boyd, Centre Manager for Smart Works Newcastle, said: "We are delighted that Port of Tyne are providing funding to Smart Works Newcastle to enable us to deliver on our vision of supporting 720 women across the North East, and especially in Tyneside, many of whom will access the virtual service as they cannot travel to our centre in Newcastle.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.