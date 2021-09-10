See inside Rosie's II as cafe celebrates successful opening in South Shields - and thanks customers for 'overwhelming support'
A popular cafe is celebrating the successful opening of a new branch in South Shields town centre after an ‘overwhelming response’ to its first day.
Rosie’s Cafe opened in Jarrow’s Viking Centre six years ago and proved a hit with customers.
Now the owners have expanded into South Shields town opening Rosie’s II, with staff ‘overwhelmed’ by the positive response on opening day, Monday September 6.
The new cafe has plans to offer an upstairs function room alongside its catering services as it looks to host events such as weddings and christenings.
Rosie’s II has taken over the former building of Frankie’s Diner, and manager Leanne Baker was delighted with the response on the new cafe’s first day.
She said: “We had a busy first day and the reaction and feedback we got was really good. We had a mixture of people coming from Jarrow to see the new shop and new customers who wanted to see what we’re all about, so it was nice to see new and familiar faces.
“The support we’ve had has been fantastic and I want to thank everyone who has been involved and helped out. It’s been so overwhelming.”
The venue has undergone a revamp inside ahead of opening and many of the former Frankie’s staff will be taking on roles at the new cafe.
Leanne, who grew up at the Lawe Top, said she had always hoped to open a business in the town centre.
The business will be a welcome addition to the town, where traders are working hard to bounce back after covid.
Leanne said the cafe team is looking forward to an exciting future and is hoping to introduce themselves to new customers in South Shields.
Rosie’s in Jarrow, which is owned by Leanne’s dad, Robert Baker, caters for events across South Tyneside and provides a daily meal delivery service.
The business plans to move all of its catering services to the new, bigger, premises in South Shields, but will continue to cater for customers across the region.
Rosie’s II will initially be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.