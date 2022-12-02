See inside Seb's Bar after major transformation of former Tinker Smith's

The new addition to the town centre has seen a total transformation of the former Tinker Smith’s bar in Stanhope Street.

With its feature artworks by local artist Ruby Burns, neon signs, faux foliage and trendy industrial features, Seb’s is bringing something different to the site which has had a number of guises over the years.

It’s been a major investment by publican Chris Joyce who’s worked in hospitality for more than a decade at venues across the region and has had great success with his Mill House pub on the Birtley / Washington border, which has becoming particularly popular for its food.

Seb's Bar and Restaurant has opened in South Shields

Although he’s managed bars in South Shields previously, this is Chris’ first bar of his own in his home town.

Speaking about the venture, which is named after his godson Seb, Chris said: “It’s a beautiful old building and has so much potential, so I feel really proud to bring something so vibrant to the town centre.

"We had a soft opening last week and people were so impressed with the new look and the food, the feedback was great. We’re hoping people give it a try for themselves and get behind it.”

The bar and restaurant, which is open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11.30am to late, has created 25 new jobs for the town, with Chris working in collaboration with the local Job Centre to give people employment opportunities.

The new Seb's bar opens in the former Tinker Smith building. Owner Chris Joyce.

As well as operating as a bar, with regular DJs, the new chapter for the site has seen the creation of a kitchen – with food playing a major role in the Seb’s offering.

It’s serving up a range of smash burgers (including vegan options), steaks, loaded fries, chicken options, bottomless brunches and Sunday lunches. The latter is hugely popular at Chris’ other venues and he’s hoping to become known for one of the best roast dinners in South Tyneside, with head chef Dan Angus heading up the kitchen.

Chris said “We’ve tried to create a real balance between being a bar and a restaurant with a look that merges modern with industrial. We aim to have food at people’s tables really quickly in a really fun environment they can enjoy with their mates.”

One of the Seb's smash burgers

There's a range of loaded dirty fries on the menu

