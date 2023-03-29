The popular restaurant, on Sea Road in South Shields, has announced plans on social media to create an alfresco cocktail and oyster bar dining area.

A Facebook post shows a CGI image of Colmans Seafood Temple with new fencing and planters around its current outdoor area.

The restaurant hasn’t given a date of when the work will be complete or when the alfresco dining experience will be available; however, it is expected to be ahead of the summer months.

Colmans Seafood Temple.

Colmans Seafood Temple’s Facebook post said: “Our alfresco cocktail and oyster bar will be ready for summertime.

“We are very much looking forward to see our customers enjoy a few cocktails and oysters in our new outdoor bar.

“This is just a rough idea of what it will look like upon completion. We’re working hard behind the scenes to make it sure it is perfect.

“We will keep you all updated on our progress with this.”

The restaurant’s oysters were recently given the seal of approval by South Shields-born Rosie Ramsey, who hosts the successful podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed with her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey.

Rosie posted an image to her Instagram stories of herself holding an oyster in her hand, with more oysters and a glass of water in the background. She captioned the image: “Best oysters EVER!”, and tagged the restaurant in the post.

Colmans Seafood Temple, which opened in 2017, prides themselves on being a family-oriented restaurant, that responsibly and sustainably sources fresh fish and seafood.