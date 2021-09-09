South Shields family firm booming as it hits 3,000 mark

Peter and Cherelle Lyons

NECIT Services – based at One Trinity Green in Eldon Street, South Shields – works with some of the world’s leading engineering companies and was recently awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

The business now has a network of inspectors operating in 75 countries – run by husband-and-wife team Peter and Cherelle Lyons.

NECIT Services delivers inspection, auditing and expediting services to all major engineering sectors, including renewables, oil and gas, power generation and specialist sector services.

Peter, technical and business development director, said: “To have recruited our 3,000th inspector represents a real milestone for the company, and reflects how far it has grown in terms of global reach.

“The key to our rapid success has been our ability to recruit high quality inspectors and expeditors, many of whom have multi-disciplinary skills and qualifications, which allows us to provide clients with a flexible and agile service.”

Cherelle, managing director, said: “Our ability to call upon such an extensive network of high-quality inspectors has allowed NECIT Services to work with some of the biggest names in the engineering sector.

“It is also a matter of pride that it allows us to deliver a team to a project within a relatively short travelling distance. We believe local knowledge is an important aspect of what we offer.

“We were one of the first inspection services to offer remote video inspection services as a response to the restrictions surrounding the current Covid pandemic.”

Shje added: “Our services continue to be in demand and as we are seeking to expand into growth areas, including the renewables sector."

Peter, a qualified international welding engineer and senior quality inspector, established the business in 2009 and immediately set about building up a worldwide network of inspectors and qualified engineers.

The firm now has more than 50 clients, including many of the world’s largest corporations in energy, engineering, and engineering consultancy services.