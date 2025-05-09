South Tyneside becomes new base for a leading heavy-duty marine engineering firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading global provider of heavy-duty marine engineering solutions has set up a new base in the borough.

Bardex has announced that it is opening its new UK base at the Quadrus Centre, in Boldon, after it appointed former Port of Tyne Commercial Director, Ian Finch as Director of Business Development to head up its UK operations.

The US-based organisation specialises in heavy lifting, transfer, and mooring equipment for the shipbuilding, repair, and offshore sectors.

It means that South Tyneside will be the company’s regional base for developing markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Bardex selected the borough for its proud maritime engineering traditions and considerable strengths in the shipping and offshore wind sectors.

Cllr Margaret Meling with Bardex Business Development Director, Ian Finch, at the Quadrus Centre. | Other 3rd Party

The company plans to develop additional UK-based engineering and manufacturing capacity for its hydraulic chain jacks, mooring connectors, and tensioning solutions as it looks to support floating offshore wind, oil & gas, shipbuilding and repair, and decommissioning projects throughout the EMEA region.

Ian has described the borough as the “perfect location” for the company to establish itself as it looks ahead to further development in the future.

He said: “The Quadrus Centre is the perfect location for us to establish our UK office, putting us at the heart of offshore wind development, surrounded by maritime sector businesses and also within a stone’s throw from all major regional A-roads, ports, and Newcastle Airport.

“After consulting for Bardex throughout 2024, I was delighted to accept a permanent position with this dynamic, fast-growing company.

“I’m now focussed on developing our market in this region of the world, which offers huge growth opportunities for us.

“The South Tyneside Business Investment Team has been incredible in its support; helping us find a great location, get set up, and also plan ahead as we look to grow and recruit in the borough.”

Bardex’s move to the borough has been supported by South Tyneside Council - with the local authority working with Ian to help ensure the new operation experiences a soft landing at its new UK HQ.

Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council lead member for economic growth and transport, commented: “It’s fantastic that the borough can attract these global companies and we’re here to support and help them grow.

“Bardex is a globally recognised leader in its field and helping attract them to South Tyneside is a major coup for the borough and I’m certain they will develop and flourish in the EMEA region with Ian at the helm.”

