South Tyneside businesses urged to apply for grant funding

The North East Business Support Fund can offer up to 35% grant funding for projects costing between £3,000 and £8,000 and help towards the cost of improving business efficiency or growth.

Funding could be used towards the cost of a project that brings in almost any external expertise to help move the business forward - from marketing and web design specialists to financial or human resource consultants.

Businesses are urged to apply as soon as possible as demands id likely to be high and final end dates may be bought forward dependent on fund allocation.

A further 195 businesses based in Tyne & Wear and Northumberland can be supported during this final year.

Online applications take less than 15 minutes to complete and grants could be approved within 10 working days.

As one of the most popular business support programmes in the region, the North East Business Support Fund has been helping North East businesses to grow and develop for over a decade and is delivered by expert grant managers.

The dedicated area for South Tyneside businesses can be found on the website for the North East Business Support Fund can be found at https://nebsf.co.uk/grant-funding/business-grants-in-tyne-and-wear/

Representatives from The North East Business Support Fund will be available to speak to businesses at the launch of event of South Tyneside Business Week on Monday 13 June.