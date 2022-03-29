South Tyneside deli awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A deli in Cleadon has been awarded a four star hygiene rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:09 pm

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts, on Front Street in Cleadon, was given the score following an assessment on Friday, February 18, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by inspectors from zero to five, with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts was awarded a four star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts was rated “good” for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, with hygienic food handling rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.

Read More

Read More
Singers to throw fundraising night for Ukraine relief effort at South Shields ve...

The recent assessment means that of South Tyneside's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens that have ratings, 121 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South TynesideInspectors