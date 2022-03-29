South Tyneside deli awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts, on Front Street in Cleadon, was given the score following an assessment on Friday, February 18, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by inspectors from zero to five, with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts was awarded a four star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts was rated “good” for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, with hygienic food handling rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.

The recent assessment means that of South Tyneside's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens that have ratings, 121 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

