South Tyneside hair salon celebrates winning a regional and national beauty award

Sinead Clayton has spoken of her “shock” after the salon, on Stanhope Road, was named the ‘Hair Salon of the Year North East’ and the ‘Hair Salon of the Year Overall Winner’ during the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 5.

The salon owner, who has been qualified for 14 years, achieved her dream of having her own business when she opened the shop in 2018 and within three months, had taken on Lauren Jenkyns as an apprentice.

The Hairdresser on the Corner owner Sinead Clayton (left) and Lauren Jenkyns at the awards ceremony. Photo: English Hair & Beauty Awards.

Fast forward five years, Lauren is now a fully qualified stylist and the pair are celebrating winning the two awards, which came as a surprise to both of them.

Sinead, from Biddick Hall, said: “We are still in a bit of shock to be honest, it was absolutely amazing to win the awards given that the salon has only been open for five years.

"We are a very small team so we really didn’t expect to win, it is a humbling experience – I think I have cried with happiness for about four days.

"To be recognised in this way is just really nice.”

She added: "All of the Covid lockdowns were difficult for us, I didn’t know what we would be coming back to in terms of the amount of clients or even if the salon would financially survive.

"Our clients kept us going with words and phone calls of encouragement during that time and it showed me how much of an impact we have on many people’s lives.

"Things are hard at the minute for every business so it is really special to feel the way I do after achieving these awards, especially after the last two or three years.

"It just shows that success isn’t always about financial gains, it is also about being recognised for your efforts so achieving something lie this has really made all of it worth it.”