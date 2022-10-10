The event offers residents and visitors the chance to sample a wide range of cuisines at a special discounted price at almost 40 venues across the borough.

To book a table, simply contact the participating business direct and request the Restaurant Week menu. Offers are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply. Make sure to check timings of the offers for each restaurant.

Here’s all the deals you can enjoy throughout the week:

South Tyneside Restaurant Week

::Beggar’s Bridge – Enjoy 2 courses for £12.95 or 3 courses for £14.95 at this popular eatery in East Boldon.

:: Bella’s Bar & Bistro – This restaurant situated in The Customs House will be offering 2 courses for £10.

::Blacks Corner – This popular eatery in East Boldon will be taking part in Restaurant Week again this year, offering 2 courses for £18 or 3 courses for £22.50.

::Bun Bun – Located in South Shields Town Centre, Bun Bun will be taking part in Restaurant Week this year - contact the restaurant for more details.

The Up North Pizzeria & Deli fresh pizza at Westoe Crown Village.

::Cafe India – This popular restaurant on Ocean Road is offering a starter, main and a coffee from £12.95 (Sunday to Thursday from 5-10pm) or £13.95 (Friday).

::Caffe Mio – Caffé Mio will be offering a day menu everyday throughout the week from 9am-4pm. There will also be a night menu from Wednesday to Sunday, 4pm-9pm.

::Colmans fish & chip – Join Colman's Fish and Chips during Restaurant Week where you can enjoy 2 courses for £11.95.

::Colmans Seafood Temple – 2 Courses £17 or 3 Courses £21.

Wyvestow's Bistro and Bar

::Delhi6 – Delhi 6 in South Shields will be offering two courses for £14 during Restaurant Week. Open Sunday to Thursday 5-11pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm-12am.

::East Street 19 – Eaststreet19 in Whitburn are providing a daytime offer for £15 and an evening offer from £10.

::Fisherman's Catch of South Shields – This fish and chip restaurant on South Shields' Ocean Road is offering two courses for just £10 or three courses for £13.

::Frydays – Enjoy any main and dessert with a complimentary cup of tea for £9.99.

Blacks Corner, Station Road, East Boldon.

::Hive Coffee Company – 2 meals and 2 drinks for £20 at this charming coffee shop at Jarrow Hall.

::Kuzey – 2 courses for £10.99. Choose from a selection of starters and mains at Kuzey Turkish Restaurant.

::Lezzet of Marmaris – New to Restaurant Week 2022, Lezzet of Marmaris will be offering 2 courses for £13.95. Enjoy authentic Turkish and Mediterranean style cuisine! Choose a starter and main or main and dessert.

::Mambo Wine & Dine – Mambo Wine and Dine will be offering a special menu during Restaurant Week this year - contact the restaurant for more details.

::Ristorante Bravi – 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses £22.50.

::Ritrovo pizza – Enjoy the Ritrovo Sharing Box for £14.

Colmans Seafood Temple

::Platform 33 – 2 courses for £11 or 3 for £13.50.

::Sea Change Cafe – Sea Change Cafe, a vegan and vegetarian cafe on South Shields' Ocean Road will be taking part in South Tyneside Restaurant Week, offering 3 courses for £12.95.

::Star of India – A starter, main course and rice dish from £9.95

::The Black Horse – This popular pub and restaurant in Boldon will be offering 2 Restaurant Week menus, Menu A - 2 courses £16 or 3 courses £21, or Menu B - 2 courses £35 or 3 courses £40.

::The Clifton – 2 courses for £10.

::The County – The County will be taking part in South Tyneside Restaurant Week offering 2 course menus for £10.

::The Criterion – A bottle of house wine and a charcuterie board for £15. Any burger and a drink (house pint, glass of wine, single spirit or cocktail) for £10

Afternoon tea for 2 with unlimited tea and coffee refills for £12.

::The Grey Horse, Boldon – 2 courses for £12.95.

::The Harbour Lights – 2 Courses £14.95.

::The Little Haven Hotel – 2 courses for £15 or 3 courses for £18

::The Lord Nelson – Enjoy two courses for £8.99. Choose a starter and main, or a main and dessert.

::The Marine – The Marine in South Shields will be providing a special Restaurant Week, including a selection of starters and mains.

::The Potting Shed at Green Fingers Garden Centre – This coffee shop at Green Fingers Garden Centre will be offering two courses and a hot drink for just £7.50.

::The Red Lion, West Boldon – 2 courses for £14.95, 3 courses for £18.95.

::The Victorian Pantry at South Shields Museum – Any sandwich served with side salad plus a slice of homemade victoria sponge and a pot of tea for £7.

::The Village Cafe, Whitburn – 2 courses for £8.50

::Tuscanos – 2 courses for £14.95

::Up North Pizzeria and Deli – Up North Pizzeria & Deli will be taking part in Restaurant Week. Enjoy one pizza, one side and a drink for £14.95. The offer is available Thursday-Sunday from 12pm. Available to eat in only.

::Vespa Italian Bar & Restaurant – This bar and restaurant in Jarrow will be taking part in Restaurant Week - contact the restaurant for more details.

::Vivi's @ No 4 Bistro East Boldon – Vivi's @ No 4 Bistro in East Boldon are offering 2 courses for £12 during Restaurant Week! Please note: No 4 is closed on a Tuesday and Sunday.