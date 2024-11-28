Sunderland-based Salamander Pumps appoints key account director to further enable growth plans

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of water boosting products has appointed a key account director to help further implement the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland-based Salamander Pumps has promoted Jonny Davis from national key account manager to the position.

He joined the company in 2019 as a business development manager before progressing his career with Salamander Pumps to secure this latest role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new position, Jonny is managing Salamander Pumps’ national reseller customer base. He is also supporting the company’s business development team to further grow its accounts.

Promotion - Jonny Davis (pictured) has been appointed as key account director by Salamander Pumps

Commenting on his promotion, Jonny said: “We’re committed to providing high-quality service, advice and products to our customers to promote and enable smarter water performance.

“As key account director, it is my responsibility to ensure we continually deliver on that promise. We have a highly capable sales team at Salamander Pumps, with a combined 100 years’ of experience and expertise within the markets we serve.

“All of us are dedicated to providing customers with product and service excellence and this provides me with firm foundations upon which to deliver the company’s growth plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salamander Pumps has widened its product offer over the last three years to provide its customers with new innovations and to achieve its expansion targets.

This includes launching water boosting products TapBoost and TankBoost. In addition, the company has introduced AquaScan, the UK’s first portable, handheld device to simultaneously measure water flow, pressure, temperature and water hardness via total dissolved solids (TDS).

Salamander Pumps sales director, Bryan Liddle, added: “Jonny thoroughly deserves this promotion. He has played a significant role in growing and servicing our reseller customer base since he joined the business and we have every confidence he will continue to do so in this senior role.

“Our long serving and highly experienced sales team provides our reseller customers with the stability and knowledge required to fully support their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since joining us, Jonny has been instrumental in ensuring we build even closer relationships based on trust, consistent delivery and product excellence.

“At Salamander Pumps, we want to enable the personal and professional development of all of our people so they can realise their potential. Jonny’s promotion is clear evidence of this approach in action.”

For further information on the company, visit www.salamanderpumps.co.uk.