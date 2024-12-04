TEDCO triumphs with national award-win for North East innovative collaboration

TEDCO Business Support has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship in the North East, winning the Enterprising Partnerships Award at the National Enterprise Network Conference held on November 21.

This accolade celebrates the South Shields-based business support organisation’s innovative and collaborative approach to fostering economic growth, creating opportunities and driving positive social impact across the region.

The award, which honours partnerships that demonstrate innovation, impact, collaboration, sustainability and scalability, highlights TEDCO’s exceptional work in delivering tailored business support to diverse communities.

Through strategic collaborations and innovative projects, TEDCO has empowered over 1,000 entrepreneurs while significantly enhancing local economies.

James Craft, Chief Executive of TEDCO, shared his pride in receiving the award: “We are delighted to be recognised with the Enterprising Partnerships Award. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire TEDCO team. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that the entrepreneurial spirit remains alive and thriving in the North East. We firmly believe this region is filled with talented, motivated individuals who, with the right support, can achieve incredible things.

“This award encourages us to continue building partnerships to help local communities build sustainable businesses and seize opportunities for growth.”

He also paid tribute to the organisations and individuals TEDCO has worked with, including South Tyneside Council, North East Combined Authority, North East Enterprise Agency, Business Durham and Newcastle University, acknowledging their role in creating a dynamic and thriving business environment in the North East.

Hosting the awards was renowned entrepreneur and presenter Oli Barrett. In presenting TEDCO with the award, he remarked: “TEDCO Business Support deserves to win this award for its exceptional commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth across the North East of England. By leveraging strategic partnerships and consortium-based collaborations, TEDCO has created a robust framework for delivering bespoke support that meets the unique needs of diverse communities.”

Oli also referenced TEDCO’s active contracts, which include Enterprising Durham, Enterprising North and Start Up South Tyneside, showcasing the business’s innovative, targeted approach to nurturing start-ups and enhancing local business productivity.

TEDCO’s ability to adapt to the changing funding landscape and their focus on inclusivity ensure that all communities can thrive through enterprise was also referenced. Oli concluded,

“With a proven track record of empowering over 1,000 entrepreneurs and transforming local economies, TEDCO exemplifies the transformative power of business support.”

The National Enterprise Network’s recognition of TEDCO further solidifies its reputation as a leader in enterprise support, championing the region as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.