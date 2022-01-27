The 15 South Tyneside businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since November according to the food standards agency
A total of 13 premises across South Tyneside have been rated four and five stars for food hygiene since November 2021.
Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out an assessment.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.
NE31
Atwal Convenience Store, 7 Ellison Street, Hebburn, NE31 1BP – rated five stars on November 5, 2021.
Hebburn Sports Club, 16 South Drive, Hebburn, NE31 1UN – rated five stars on November 11, 2021.
NE32
Bede Burn Primary School, Dene Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5NJ – rated five stars on November 18, 2021
Conelab Street Food, 11 Kirkstone Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4ER – rated five stars on January 13, 2022.
Be Modern, 19 Bedesway, Jarrow, NE32 3HQ – rated four stars on November 5, 2021.
NE33
Grace Place, 20 Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated five stars on November 8, 2021.
Cakebox, 15 Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ – rated five stars on November 29, 2021.
Kingsmere Guest House, 9 Urfa Terrace, South Shields, NE33 2ES – rated five stars on November 12, 2021.
Panku Streetfood, 15 Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ - rated five stars on November 29, 2021.
Cream Curls /The Loaded Food Company, 116 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on December 7, 2021.
Hot N Tasty, 325-327 Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JB – rated four stars on November 18, 2021.
The Smithy, East Smithy Street, South Shields, NE33 1BT – rated four stars on December 15, 2021.
NE34
Smilers News, 52 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, NE34 6RF – rated four stars on November 29, 2021.
The Red Chilli, 252A Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6QY – rated four stars on November 18, 2021.
The Rose & Crown, 491-493 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7RQ – rated four stars on November 16, 2021.