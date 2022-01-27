Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out an assessment.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

NE31

Atwal Convenience Store, 7 Ellison Street, Hebburn, NE31 1BP – rated five stars on November 5, 2021.

Hebburn Sports Club, 16 South Drive, Hebburn, NE31 1UN – rated five stars on November 11, 2021.

NE32

Bede Burn Primary School, Dene Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5NJ – rated five stars on November 18, 2021

Conelab Street Food, 11 Kirkstone Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4ER – rated five stars on January 13, 2022.

Be Modern, 19 Bedesway, Jarrow, NE32 3HQ – rated four stars on November 5, 2021.

NE33

Grace Place, 20 Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated five stars on November 8, 2021.

Cakebox, 15 Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ – rated five stars on November 29, 2021.

Kingsmere Guest House, 9 Urfa Terrace, South Shields, NE33 2ES – rated five stars on November 12, 2021.

Panku Streetfood, 15 Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ - rated five stars on November 29, 2021.

Cream Curls /The Loaded Food Company, 116 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on December 7, 2021.

Hot N Tasty, 325-327 Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JB – rated four stars on November 18, 2021.

The Smithy, East Smithy Street, South Shields, NE33 1BT – rated four stars on December 15, 2021.

NE34

Smilers News, 52 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, NE34 6RF – rated four stars on November 29, 2021.

The Red Chilli, 252A Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6QY – rated four stars on November 18, 2021.

The Rose & Crown, 491-493 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7RQ – rated four stars on November 16, 2021.

