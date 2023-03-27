News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
7 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

The People’s Angels CIC celebrates the opening of its first shop in South Tyneside

A South Tyneside company that puts the interests of people in need at its heart is celebrating the opening of its first shop.

By Ryan Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:42 BST

The People’s Angels community interest company (CIC) is now based on Boldon Lane after its own shop officially opened on Monday, March 27.

The first shop comes after founder Lynn Millwater had operated the CIC out of her garage on Ashleigh Road since 2017 – with volunteers working in all kinds of weather to keep it running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The People’s Angels helps support people of all ages in South Tyneside and beyond by selling pre-loved items to help raise money for individuals or families.

From left: Liz Craig, Betty Inskip, Lynn Millwater and Alison Davis out of the new People's Angels shop on Boldon Lane.
From left: Liz Craig, Betty Inskip, Lynn Millwater and Alison Davis out of the new People's Angels shop on Boldon Lane.
From left: Liz Craig, Betty Inskip, Lynn Millwater and Alison Davis out of the new People's Angels shop on Boldon Lane.
Most Popular

After six years of hard work and building up the reputation of The People’s Angels to where it is today, Lynn has expressed her joy at the opening of the shop.

Read More
South Tyneside driver avoids prison after being caught by police ‘out of his min...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 57-year-old said: “We have actually traded from my garage since 2017, we called it the ‘Angels Treasure Cove’ and now we have managed to expand out into an actual shop.

"We thought that it was time to reach out to more people because we know there are a lot who are in need within our community.

"I’m speechless; I still can’t believe that this has actually happened – we’ve been working seven days a week to get this ready.

"My partner, Colin Gibb, designed the stands and built them – the shop is built from pure love and compassion for the community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Jean Copp, cut the ribbon to officially open the shop and she has commended Lynn and her team for all of the work that they have put into the CIC.

She commented: “When I last visited them while they were working out of Lynn’s garage over a year ago, it was chucking it down with rain and snow so to go from that to this is amazing.

"What we’re really good at in South Tyneside is helping other people and this shop is another step on that ladder.

"Lynn has worked really hard to bring all of this together along with her team of volunteers, it is just brilliant.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop will be open 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturdays – you can find out my about The People's Angels by clicking here.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South TynesidePeopleMayoress