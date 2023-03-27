The People’s Angels CIC celebrates the opening of its first shop in South Tyneside

The People’s Angels community interest company (CIC) is now based on Boldon Lane after its own shop officially opened on Monday, March 27.

The first shop comes after founder Lynn Millwater had operated the CIC out of her garage on Ashleigh Road since 2017 – with volunteers working in all kinds of weather to keep it running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The People’s Angels helps support people of all ages in South Tyneside and beyond by selling pre-loved items to help raise money for individuals or families.

From left: Liz Craig, Betty Inskip, Lynn Millwater and Alison Davis out of the new People's Angels shop on Boldon Lane.

After six years of hard work and building up the reputation of The People’s Angels to where it is today, Lynn has expressed her joy at the opening of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 57-year-old said: “We have actually traded from my garage since 2017, we called it the ‘Angels Treasure Cove’ and now we have managed to expand out into an actual shop.

"We thought that it was time to reach out to more people because we know there are a lot who are in need within our community.

"I’m speechless; I still can’t believe that this has actually happened – we’ve been working seven days a week to get this ready.

"My partner, Colin Gibb, designed the stands and built them – the shop is built from pure love and compassion for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Jean Copp, cut the ribbon to officially open the shop and she has commended Lynn and her team for all of the work that they have put into the CIC.

She commented: “When I last visited them while they were working out of Lynn’s garage over a year ago, it was chucking it down with rain and snow so to go from that to this is amazing.

"What we’re really good at in South Tyneside is helping other people and this shop is another step on that ladder.

"Lynn has worked really hard to bring all of this together along with her team of volunteers, it is just brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will be open 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturdays – you can find out my about The People's Angels by clicking here.